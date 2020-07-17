KIPPO: Manga Series Announces That It Will Be Concluding This Month

The manga Kippo a series rooted in the bonds of friendship has announced that it will be concluding its 12-year run, this month. Hit the jump for more information on the conclusion!

The delinquent or "bad boys" genre of manga is a genre that has always had a quiet following and never burned to bright. This has most likely been for the best as it being largely under the radar has allowed for some of the most heartfelt stories to be told.

Hiroshi Tanaka's Kippo series continues that trend and adds truth to the previous statement by continuing on his previous work, Bad Boys, and telling a fun compilation story about bonds and friendship among a group of people who protect what is closest to them. In 2008, the comic began to publish and has even had Crunchyroll release the manga in English at one point!

As of now, the manga has published 14 volumes and even entered its final arc almost a year ago. However, the 15th issue of Shonengahosha's Young King magazine has announced that the manga will be concluding this month.

No word has been given on whether or not the series will have a sequel or any form of continuation, so until then, make sure to prepare for the upcoming finale! We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments!





An irreplaceable "spot..." and the greatest friends in the world!

Just when it seems like peaceful everyday life will continue forever, disaster strikes, and that's when these men move to protect what matters most to them! A compilation of stories about the legendary boys of Hiroshima!



Kippo will release its final chapter in Shonengahosha's Young King magazine on July 27th!