Kodansha USA And Vertical Announce New Series At Anime NYC
Kodansha shared its Anime NYC panel with its North America subsidiary Vertical (Kodansha owns 46%), who is based in NYC and announced to the crowd that 20 new titles will soon be released. Thanks to ANN, we have a succint rundown of what's being offered and when the first volumes will be released.
The following titles will be released digitally. A few years back, Kodansha retired its manga app and moved their series to Comixology and Crunchyroll.
The titles below will be translated and receive a physical (print) release:
Aki Amasawa's To Write Your Words (Kuchiutsusu) Vol. 1 on December 3
Yukari Takinami's Ex-Enshusiasts: Motokare Mania (Motokare Mania) Vol. 1 on December 1 (live-action show announced in Japan)
Naru Narumi's Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse (Watari-kun no xx ga Hōkaisunzen) Vol. 1 on December 17
Akiko Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns (Tokyo Tareba Musume Returns) Vol. 1 on December 24
Atsuko Nanba's To Be Next to you (Tonari no Atashi) Vol. 1 on December 31
Atsuko Nanba's That Blue Summer (Ao-Natsu) Vol. 1 on January 7
Kei Sasuga's GE - Good Ending Vol. 1 on January 14
Nanase's MabuSasa Vol. 1 on January 21
Uri Sagata's Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow (Ashita, Naisho no Kiss Shiyо̄) - February 4
Nikki Asada's The Dorm of Love and Secrets (Koi to Himitsu no Gakuseiryо̄ - February 11
Shin Shinmoto's I'll WIn You Over, Senpai! (Senpai! Ima Kara Kokurimasu!) - February 18
Haruki Mitsui's I Fell in Love After School (Hо̄kago, Koi Shita) - February 25
Vertical will be releasing the following titles:
Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) - Fall 2020
Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period - Fall 2020
Gaku Kuze's Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan (Uramichi Oniisan) - Fall 2020 (anime previously announced)
Hebi-Zou, Tsuta Suzuki, and TARAKO's Heaven's Design Team (Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu) - Fall 2020
Complete box set of Kanata Konami's Chi's Sweet Home manga - 4 volumes + box set case + “cute Chi bonus item” - June 2020
NisiOisin's Zoku Owarimonogatari novel - July 2020 - new artwork from VOFAN
NisiOisin and Suzuka Oda's Bishōnen Tanteidan (Pretty Boy Detective Club) manga - Fall 2020
NisiOisin's Owarimonogatari Part 2 novel - Feb 25, 2020
