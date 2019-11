Kodansha USA And Vertical Announce New Series At Anime NYC

Kodansha and their North American subsidiary Vertical announced during their Anime NYC panel that they will be translating 20 new titles for print and/or digital release. Continue on to check them out.

Aki Amasawa's To Write Your Words (Kuchiutsusu) Vol. 1 on December 3 Yukari Takinami's Ex-Enshusiasts: Motokare Mania (Motokare Mania) Vol. 1 on December 1 (live-action show announced in Japan) Naru Narumi's Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse (Watari-kun no xx ga Hōkaisunzen) Vol. 1 on December 17 Akiko Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns (Tokyo Tareba Musume Returns) Vol. 1 on December 24 Atsuko Nanba's To Be Next to you (Tonari no Atashi) Vol. 1 on December 31 Atsuko Nanba's That Blue Summer (Ao-Natsu) Vol. 1 on January 7 Kei Sasuga's GE - Good Ending Vol. 1 on January 14 Nanase's MabuSasa Vol. 1 on January 21 Uri Sagata's Let's Kiss in Secret Tomorrow (Ashita, Naisho no Kiss Shiyо̄) - February 4 Nikki Asada's The Dorm of Love and Secrets (Koi to Himitsu no Gakuseiryо̄ - February 11 Shin Shinmoto's I'll WIn You Over, Senpai! (Senpai! Ima Kara Kokurimasu!) - February 18 Haruki Mitsui's I Fell in Love After School (Hо̄kago, Koi Shita) - February 25

Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) - Fall 2020 Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period - Fall 2020 Gaku Kuze's Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan (Uramichi Oniisan) - Fall 2020 (anime previously announced) Hebi-Zou, Tsuta Suzuki, and TARAKO's Heaven's Design Team (Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu) - Fall 2020

Complete box set of Kanata Konami's Chi's Sweet Home manga - 4 volumes + box set case + “cute Chi bonus item” - June 2020 NisiOisin's Zoku Owarimonogatari novel - July 2020 - new artwork from VOFAN NisiOisin and Suzuka Oda's Bishōnen Tanteidan (Pretty Boy Detective Club) manga - Fall 2020 NisiOisin's Owarimonogatari Part 2 novel - Feb 25, 2020

