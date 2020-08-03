Live-Action TOKYO REVENGERS Film From WB Japan Sets October Release Date
The Twitter account for the live-action Tokyo Revengers movie from WB Japan has revealed the creative staff and actors that will be assembling to produce the adaptation. Tsutomu Hanabusa, who most recently directed the live-action Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler film is helming the project.
The live-action adaptation of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga from Warner Bros. Japan has set an October 9 release date for the Tsutomu Hanabusa-directed pic.
The manga series has drawn comparison to ERASED with its use of time travel to solve a past wrong. Tokyo Revengers follows a 20-something deliquent who suddenly finds himself back in his 14-year-old body. His purpose for going back in time is to prevent the tragic murder of his former girlfirend who was killed just before he went back in time.
The cast includes (pictured left to right above) Takumi Kitamura as Takemichi Hanagaki, Yuki Yamada as Ken Ryūgūji, Yosuke Sugino as Naoto Tachibana, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Masataka Shimizu, Hayato Isomura as Atsushi Sendō, Shotaro Mamiya as Tetta Kisaki and Ryō Yoshizawa as Manjirō Sano.
The manga previously inspired two live-action films that were released in 2015 and 2016. To date, 15 volumes have been released in the ongoing series. The first volume of the series is available to read online for free, courtesy of Kodnasha Comics.
Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]