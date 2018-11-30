LOUIE THE RUNE SOLDIER: Manga Series Announces Its Ending
The manga of Louie the Rune Soldier, is a manga series that was based off of original novels that were written by Ryo Mizuno and follow the story of Louie, "...a member of the Ohfun Mage's Guild who lacks talent in magic. His brawn and natural physical aptitude constantly lead him to resolve situations with his strength, although he is technically a mage. Merrill, Genie, and Melissa recruit him to fill out their adventuring party." The novels ran from 1997-2012. The manga series was launched in 2016 in the pages of Kadokawa's Comic Clear website, written by Koji Hasegawa and Panda Ozawa, releasing four compiled volumes with a fifth slated for a release on Janary 15th.
Koji Hasegawa's Louie the Rune Soldier has recently announced that the manga series would be ending. Hit the jump for more details.
Recently, it was announced that the final chapter of the series was released on November 23rd. With the series ending, this may leave fans feeling fulfilled or saddened at the ending. Share your thoughts on the ending of Louie the Rune Soldier in the usual spot!
