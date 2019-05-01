LOVE APP Manga Finalizes Publication on January 19

The Monthly Sunday GX magazine has announced that author Q-taro Hanamizawa's romance drama manga series Love App will end its publication on January 19. Shogakukan will publish the magazine's February issue.



The manga series has been published by Shogakukan since March 19, 2018 and released its first collected volume on September 19, 2018. Author Hanamizawa is also known for his work on REC. An anime series adaptation of that manga hit screens in 2006 and counts with 10 episodes. SHAFT is the studio that animated it.



A new manga series by the same author titled If She Changes Into Bikini Armor ran from May 2017 to July 2017. Shonengahosha published the series in the Montly Young King Ours GH magazine and launched the second compiled volume on August 2017.





