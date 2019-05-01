LOVE APP Manga Finalizes Publication on January 19
The Monthly Sunday GX magazine has announced that author Q-taro Hanamizawa's romance drama manga series Love App will end its publication on January 19. Shogakukan will publish the magazine's February issue.
Author Q-taro Hanamizawa's romance drama manga series, Love App, will end its publication on January 19. Here is more information on the manga's final chapters.
The manga series has been published by Shogakukan since March 19, 2018 and released its first collected volume on September 19, 2018. Author Hanamizawa is also known for his work on REC. An anime series adaptation of that manga hit screens in 2006 and counts with 10 episodes. SHAFT is the studio that animated it.
A new manga series by the same author titled If She Changes Into Bikini Armor ran from May 2017 to July 2017. Shonengahosha published the series in the Montly Young King Ours GH magazine and launched the second compiled volume on August 2017.
The love comedy story centers on a mysterious "Love App" which appears when someone is worried about love. The app analyzes lots of data, and no matter how impossible the object of one's desire seems, the "greatest love app ever" will help that person fall in love.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]