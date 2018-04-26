MAGI: ADVENTURES OF SINBAD Spinoff Manga Has Officially Ended

The Magi: Adventures Of Sinbad spinoff manga officially ended on Shogakukan's Manga One app this week. Hit the jump to get all of the details.

Earlier this week fans received the sad news that the Magi: Adventures Of Sinbad spinoff manga officially ended on Shogakukan's Manga One app this week. The manga's 18th and 19th compiled book volumes are slated for release in July of this year.



The manga is a spinoff of Ohtaka's Magi manga. The series takes place 30 years before the events of Magi and focuses on Sinbad's journey to become king.



The spinoff manga inspired five original video anime (OVA) episodes that shipped with volumes of the manga from 2014 to 2015. The spinoff manga has also inspired a television anime that ran for 13 episodes from April 2016 to July 2016. Netflix also streamed the anime in the U.S. The OVA episodes were actually aired as episodes 2 through 6 of the television anime series.



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you a fan of the Magi manga? Let us know which arc was your favorite in the comments below!

