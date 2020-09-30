MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA: The Hit Manga Will Officially Begin Its Final Battle

The action-packed manga Magical Special Ops Asuka has announced that it will enter its final battle next month. Hit the jump to find out what is coming!

Beginning in 2015, Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka was created by Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya and told the story of a group of girls blessed with special abilities that they use to defeat undead creatures. Since its debut in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine, the series has released 13 compiled volumes!

Following the manga's success, an anime was released last year, which ended up getting a wider release thanks to Crunchyroll and Funimation, which then helped add to the large fanbase that exists today! While the anime season is completed, the manga has been continuing on but appears to be reaching its conclusion very soon.

According to Big Gangan magazine, the series will be entering its "Final Battle" later next month. Not much is known about what the battle will consist of, but it is sure to pack a huge punch upon release!

Will you be reading the series' final battle? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





When the Earth is threatened by the sudden appearance of undead creatures, a group of young women blessed with powers from a mysterious source rose to defeat them. Now, after three years of apparent peace, the same malevolent creatures have resurfaced. Five magical girls are once again conscripted to war as the Magical Girl Special-Ops force, to defend mankind from an unholy nemesis.



Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka will begin its final battle in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine on October 24th!