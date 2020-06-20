MAGICAL SEMPAI: Manga Series Announces It Is Reaching Its Conclusion

Hilarious manga series Magical Sempai has recently revealed that the series is only a couple volumes away from reaching its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about what to expect from the finale

Published in Kodansha's Young Magazine, AZU's Magical Sempai tells the story of a young man who comes across a sempai who practices magic. The thing is, she has stage fright and is 0% successful in any of her magic tricks. The series launched in 2016 to massive praise.

The hilarity of the series is one of the many reasons it was such a hit with fans. The series gathered so much success that the manga was later adapted as an anime! The anime ran for 12 episodes and premiered in the summer of last year. Fans were able to catch the show as it released, on Crunchyroll, even in English subtitles!

After the conclusion of the anime, the comedy manga continued and has been releasing new chapters until a newly released announcement came from the series creator! AZU stated that the series would be concluding with its eighth volume. AZU promised readers that the series was definitely not canceled and would end with the same hilarious energy it began with.

With the series coming to a close, now is the best time to catch up on missing volumes and maybe even watch the anime! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

“I encountered her … a cute, but 'weird' sempai!” Magic-loving but stage-fright-addled, this sempai comes with a failure rate of 100%—but you can't take your eyes off her! The off-color, magical gag manga that's caused an uproar all over Japan is finally here! Here's to non-athletic hobbies!

Magical Sempai concludes this year.