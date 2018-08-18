Manga Series ALICE IN MURDERLAND Is Ending Its Serialization

The more violent and twisted spin on the idea of Wonderland, Alice in Murderland, recently had its creator announce that the serialization would be ending as soon as next month.

"The Mad Tea Party...To members of the elite house of Kuonji, a clan whose name has incredible pull all over the world, this monthly gathering is the only tried and true (not to mention mandatory) family tradition. But one such family reunion brings with it some unexpected and horrific news for the nine Kuonji siblings, and it comes straight from the lips of their mother Olga. To become the next head of their illustrious family, the siblings must fight each other to the death! As chaos erupts, Stella, the fourth daughter, loses it, and suddenly a whole new Stella, complete with blonde hair and blue dress, comes out to play?!" This is the synopsis of the manga serialization, Alice in Murderland, from artist Kaori Yuki. A series that has recently revealed that its series would be ending next month. The series, which premiered in 2014 within the pages of Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge. Yuki recently stated that when it came to the compiled volumes, the series would not go past 11.