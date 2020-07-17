MASHIN EIYUDEN WATARU: Manga Based On The Anime Series Has Been Confirmed

Based on the latest anime, Mashin Eiyuden Wataru has announced that a brand new manga is coming, based on the anime. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming series!

Mashin Eiyuden Wataru is one of the longer running mecha series to come out from Sunrise. They are best known for distributing hit series such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Gintama, and Cowboy Bebop.

Initially, the first Mashin Eiyuden Wataru series launched in 1988, the adventure series was a huge hit, and two years later two sequels were released from 1990 to 1997. Among the sequels, three OVAs were released between 1989 and 1993. For a majority of the 90s, the adventures of Wataru and his mecha were highly praised and chronicled.

However, since then, the series remained dormant; that is until this year, when the Bandai Spirits Youtube channel launched Mashin Eiyuden Wataru Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru, a brand new anime that furthers the adventures of the classic heroes of the series! Following the success of the new show, a manga has also recently released in the pages of Shogakukan's Corocoro Aniki.

The manga is drawn by Hideaki Fujii and is continuing to be published. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.



Mashin Eiyuden Wataru Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru is publishing in Shogakukan's Corocoro Aniki, right now!