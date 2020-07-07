MIERUKO-CHAN: Hit Comedy/Horror Manga Series Coming To The West Thanks To Yen Press

Slice of life and horror collide in the hit manga series Mieruko-chan . Make sure to high te jump to learn more about the hit series' western release that is coming this winter!

In both film and literature, horror is considered one of the simplest yet, most effective genres to tell a story. Once mixed with the classic genre of comedy, whatever comes from that will most likely be something extraordinary.

Mieruko-chan is a manga that initially began as a webcomic on Pixiv and grew in fame from there. The series was created by Tomoki Izumi and tells the story of a young girl who can see spirits of the more grotesque variety. The problem is she just wants to be a regular high school kid.

The series began to be published back in July of last year and has 26 chapters released so far. With the series still ongoing and collected volumes for fans to get ahold of, it was about time for the series to spread its fanbase across the ocean.

During the Anime Expo Lite event, there was a Yen Press panel, which revealed that the series would be coming to the west later this year! As no official release date has been set, it is important to stay tuned for further updates! Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





When a girl sees horrific creatures that can't be seen by ordinary people, she doesn't run away or confront the creatures...she simply tries to live a normal life!



Mieruko-chan is coming to North America in December!