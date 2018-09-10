MORIARTY THE PATRIOT Is Teasing A New Project In Development

The official Jump SQ magazine from Shueisha has revealed that the mystery shonen manga series, Moriarty the Patiriot, is working on a new project and it will be fully revealed on the next issue of the series on November 2. The nature of the secret project is unknown right now but fans are speculating it could be a spin off manga.



Yukoku no Moriarty has been publishing from August 4, 2016 and currently has 19 chapters out. The manga presents the story of Sherlock Holmes but with Moriarty being the protagonist and becoming the greatest criminal in Britain's history. Ryousuke Takeuchi writes the story, Hikaru Miyoshi draws and Jump SQ does the serialization.