MUSCLES ARE BETTER THAN MAGIC!: New Manga And Light Novel Series Coming From Seven Seas!

A brand new manga series is making its way to North America titled Muscles Are Better Than Magic! . Hit the jump to learn more about when to obtain a copy of the comedy series!

If there is one fact in the world of manga and light novels, it is that no story is too outlandish and no concept is too crazy. Some of the best examples of that fact are classic series such as Bobobo-bo bo- bobo or Kinnukuman. While both series are played for action and comedy, the premise is some of the more difficult in the industry to sell.

However, one of the best things about manga is that no matter what, the industry always has new and exciting ideas for readers to dive into. One such idea is an adventure comedy series titled Muscles Are Better Than Magic!

The comedy/ adventure series follows a man who lives in the forest, training his muscles every day. Everything is fine until an elf asks for his assistance. For a muscleman who has never left his forest, he will soon discover his muscles have more power than he thought.

The series has both a light novel adaption, written by DORANEKO and illustrated by Relucy and a manga adaption by Kouji Onodera. In a recent reveal by Seven Seas Entertainment, the news was announced that both series have licensed by the company for publication very soon!

In a few months, fans of the series and curious new readers alike will be able to purchase a copy of the series. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot, and don't forget to check out both the light novel and manga when it releases!