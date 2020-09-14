MY BROKEN MARIKO: Yen Press Is Bringing The Somber Manga Tale To The West This Fal

The sad tale of life lessons and loss is coming to the west with the release of My Broken Mariko , through Yen Press. Hit the jump for all of the details on the book!

The loss of a friend can be one of the hardest blows ever to be dealt toa person, even more so when that loss was due to something tragic like suicide. Waka Hirako's My Broken Mariko emphasizes what it's like to lose a friend in that capacity with careful attention to the sensitivity of the subject.

A perfect read for older female readers, the story follows a young woman who tries to bring closure and freedom to her closest friend after learning that she had taken her own life. The story is filled with heavy themes as the reader learns about what the victim of the tale endured throughout her life.

With standout and beautiful art to tell the story, the publishing company, Yen Press has acquired the story and plans to bring it to a western audience this fall. Releasing in digital and print, the series will also have a deluxe edition and hardcover edition.

This story is perfect for those who love a tale with feeling and heart. We would love to hear your thoughts on the book or the news in the usual spot!





Tomoyo Shiino has stood by her friend Mariko through years of abuse, abandonment, and depression. However horrific her circumstances, their friendship has been the one reassuring constant in Mariko’s life—and Tomoyo’s too. That is, until Tomoyo is utterly blindsided by news of Mariko’s death. In life, Tomoyo felt powerless to help her best friend out of the darkness that ultimately drove her over the edge. Now, Tomoyo is determined to liberate Mariko’s ashes for one final journey together…to set free her dear, broken Mariko.



My Broken Mario is releasing digitally and in print, in the west, on October 20th!