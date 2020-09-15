MY ROOMMATE IS A CAT: The First Chapter Of The Hit Manga Is Available Now In English

Fans of cats will surely be very happy to hear that the first chapter of My Roommate is a Cat is available to read, in English! Hit the jump for more information on the great news!

Sometimes when experiencing a traumatic experience, people tend to draw themselves in and not talk to many people. As Futatsuya 's My Roommate is a Cat shows, what happens when something as innocent as a cat can make a recluse see the outside world in a new light.

Released as a one-shot in 2014, the book was serialized the following year and has recently released its sixth compiled volume. The series follows a recluse who has not adjusted well since the death of his parents; burying himself in his work, the young man finds and eventually cares for a cat who helps him to enjoy the world again.

The success of the manga has even spawned an anime adaption of the series that released at the beginning of 2019. Now, it appears that the title is going to be available online, in English, thanks to Lezhin Comics!

While only the first chapter is available for free, right now, this is the best way to get started on the touching and heartwarming story about a young guy and his cat.





The story follows mystery author and recluse Subaru Mikazuki as he meets and adopts a stray cat, Haru, after visiting his parents' memorial. Subaru has completely withdrawn from society after the tragic death of his parents, but slowly begins to open to the outside world. If only to make the occasional purchase of cat food for Haru.



My Roommate is a Cat is available to read in English, for free, on the Lezhin Comics website!