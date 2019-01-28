MY WIFE IS THE STUDENT COUNCIL PRESIDENT Author Launching New Manga

The official Monthly Comic Rex magazine website has announced a new manga series from the author of ecchi harem manga My Wife is the Student Council President, Yumi Nakata. Nakata will be launching the new manga on February 27 in the April issue of the Ichijinsha magazine.



This new manga series is titled I Want to Stick Close to Puberty and is described as a "puberty romantic comedy". The story will revolve around Kosuke, a girl who gets easily flustered by high school activites and a mysterious character named Kanon. The first chapter will have a fully-colored page. As soon as more information is released, we will let you know.



The My Wife is the Student Council President manga series finalized its publication on August 2018 with 13 volumes in total. The last volume, number 13, launched on November 27. The author did not go too far when creating the new manga, both will involve a romance genre.



President's manga got an anime adaptation with two seasons which ran from July 2015 to September 2015 and the second one ran from October 2016 to December 2016. The series has 24 episodes plus an OVA with animation done by studio Seven.







I Want to Stick Close to Puberty is out on February 27 is out on February 27