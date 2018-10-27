NANATSUYA: SHINOBU'S JEWEL BOX Manga Has Gone On A Hiatus

The Kiss magazine from Kodansha has announced that Tomoko Ninomiya's slice of life romance manga series, Nanatsuya Shinobu no Hosekibako, has gone on a hiatus due to her health. According to ANN, the editorial department from the magazine stated that the author has not recovered from an illness and the manuscript for the next chapter could not be provided.



The latest issue of the magazine was going to publish this next chapter. The magazine has no specific date on the author's return, it will reveal the date on its social media accounts. The manga series has been publishing since November 25, 2013 and has 6 chapters out right now.



One of the author's most popular work is Nodame Cantabile. A slice of life comedy romance manga that published from July 10, 2001 to Auguts 25, 2010 with a total of 152 chapters out. Kiss magazine serialized this series as well.





A story set in a pawnshop in Shitamachi about two people who are attracted to jewelry, Shinobu and Aki.