NANATSUYA: SHINOBU'S JEWEL BOX Manga Has Gone On A Hiatus
The Kiss magazine from Kodansha has announced that Tomoko Ninomiya's slice of life romance manga series, Nanatsuya Shinobu no Hosekibako, has gone on a hiatus due to her health. According to ANN, the editorial department from the magazine stated that the author has not recovered from an illness and the manuscript for the next chapter could not be provided.
Author Tomoko Ninomiya's romance slice of life manga series, Nanatsuya: Shinobu's Jewel Box, has gone on a hiatus with an unknown return date. Here is more information.
The latest issue of the magazine was going to publish this next chapter. The magazine has no specific date on the author's return, it will reveal the date on its social media accounts. The manga series has been publishing since November 25, 2013 and has 6 chapters out right now.
One of the author's most popular work is Nodame Cantabile. A slice of life comedy romance manga that published from July 10, 2001 to Auguts 25, 2010 with a total of 152 chapters out. Kiss magazine serialized this series as well.
A story set in a pawnshop in Shitamachi about two people who are attracted to jewelry, Shinobu and Aki.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]