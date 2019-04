NE0;LATION: Manga Series Concludes Within The Pages Of Shonen Jump

What happens when a young tecchie and an average delinquent decide its a great idea to take on the Japanese criminal empire? That was the premise of Tomohide Hirao and Mizuki Yoda's. The manga premiered last December and while its run was short, inWeekly Shonen Jump, the series garnered an English translation and a total of three volumes.A recent announcement came in the combined 22nd and 23rd issues of the magazine, that the manga series had come to an end. While this definitely feels abrupt concidering the short run, the story will still have its second volume will ship in June and the final compiled volume released this July. Sad to seeend? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!