NE0;LATION: Manga Series Concludes Within The Pages Of Shonen Jump
What happens when a young tecchie and an average delinquent decide its a great idea to take on the Japanese criminal empire? That was the premise of Tomohide Hirao and Mizuki Yoda's Ne0;lation. The manga premiered last December and while its run was short, in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series garnered an English translation and a total of three volumes.
After the big combined issues of Shonen Jump, it appears another manga has reached its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more on the end of Ne0;lation.
A recent announcement came in the combined 22nd and 23rd issues of the magazine, that the manga series had come to an end. While this definitely feels abrupt concidering the short run, the story will still have its second volume will ship in June and the final compiled volume released this July. Sad to see Ne0;lation end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
