New Anime HI SCORE GIRL Unveiled New Promo Video Ahead Of Release

Hi Score Girl is a new anime that is hitting airwaves this year, in Japan. We now have brand a brand new promo video to support the series as well!

Rensuke Oshikiri's manga series Hi Score Girl will be getting the anime treatment this month! The series, described as a 90's arcade romantic comedy, is set in 1991 and follows a young boy named Haruo, who spends most of his days at the local arcade. Everything was going well until a wealthy girl, named Akira, who mangaes to outplay Haruo in Street Fighter 2 over and over. This quiet, pro gamer and this unlikely boy spark a relationship from this point after. Check out the promo video for the series, which features the theme "New Stranger" by sora tob sakana, below!







Interested in the new series? Hi Score Girl premiers in Japan on July 13th on Tokyo MX, MBS and BS11. There will also be a US premier during Otakon 2018 during August 10-12th!



