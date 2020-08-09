NEW JAPAN ACADEMY: Japanese Pro Wrestling Is Coming To The West With The Help Of Yen Press

A new wrestling manga is coming to the west titled New Japan Academy ! Hit the jump to learn more about how this ties more into the real world Japanese wrestling scene!

One of the little known building block os popular culture, which spans around the world, has always been the world of professional wrestling. Being able to ride the line of fact and fiction, wrestling has been capturing the attention of fans due to the fact that while not everything is true, what happens is real.

Japan, much like the US, has embraced the medium as part of their fabric of entertainment, and because of that, their superstars are more than famous; they're iconic! Melding the world of wrestling and manga isn't an old concept, but it is one that has been explored the least compared to martial arts or fantasy.

New Japan Academy by HIROKU takes the story of the famous wrestler Tetsuya Naito and chronicles his early years, entering the industry. Meeting other famous wrestlers, readers will experience his journey in ways that no one would have expected.

Thanks to Yen Press, a new licensing acquisition has allowed the series to begin releasing exclusively in digital later this year. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





It’s the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as you’ve never seen them before! Teenager Tetsuya Naito is aiming for the top of New Japan Academy, but in order to be the champion, he’ll have to face formidable students like “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and the “Once-in-a-Century Talent” Hiroshi Tanahashi. Luckily for Naito, he has his boys in Los Ingobernables de Japon on his side! No matter the odds, Naito’s motto remains the same: tranquilo (quiet).



New Japan Academy vol. 1 is set for digital release in October 2020 in the west!