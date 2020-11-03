New OKAERI ALICE Manga On The Way From THE FLOWERS OF EVIL Creator Shūzō Oshimi

Shūzō Oshimi of Aku no Hana (The Flowers of Evil) fame will soon be launching a new manga series in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine that will be titled Okaeri Alice (Welcome Back Alice)

The news was unveiled in the latest issue of Bessatsu, which hit Japanese newsstands on March 9. The first issue will be released in the next issue of the magazine, which goes on sale April 9.



The blurb in the magazine reportedly describes Welcome Back Alice as "a fresh, new puberty story that pokes fun at sex." Additional details reveal that the series will follow three middle-school kids (two boys and one girl) who have been close since kindergarten. Their relationship changes when one of the boys sees the girl in a "scene that he can't quite believe." Given Oshimi's past manga series, manga enthusiasts are expecting for the boy to have witnessed the girl in a sexually-compromising situation.



Oshimi made his debut as a mangaka in 2001 with Superfly and has released 12 series to date. In addition to The Flowers of Evil, Oshimi is also well known for 2009's Drifting Net Cafe. Much of Oshimi's work is eventually adapted for anime or live-action so if Okaeri Alice proves popular expect such an announcement to quickly follow.

