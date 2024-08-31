New TRILLION GAME Promo Video Reveals Anime's Release Date

We've known for a while now that the anime adaptation of Trillion Game would be premiering sometime in October and now we have an exact date. A new promo video for the upcoming series was revealed today, confirming an October 3rd debut.

Also revealed today were some more casting details, theme song artists, and a key visual. First, let's check out the trailer which not only gives us an updated look at the anime but also a sneak peek at the opening and ending theme songs.

The opening theme song, "Beat the Odds," is performed by &TEAM, while the ending theme song, "Unbelievable" is performed by Klang Ruler. You hear snippets of both in the trailer below!

Trillion Game is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami. It is produced by Madhouse with Yuuzou Satou on board as director. Series composition is provided by Ryunosuke Kingetsu with character designs by Kei Tsuchiya and music from Takurou Iga.

The story follows Haru and Gaku, founders of the company Trillion Game and the first Japanese people in the 21st century to be listed in the top 10 of The World's Billionaires. The story, which is told from Gaku's perspective, recounts how he has come this far — reflecting on when he first met Haru and their unorthodox path to success.

Trillion Game is currently published by Shogakukan in their Big Comic Superior seinen manga magazine. An Viz Media is currently developing an English language version, and currently describes Trillion Game:

Four new cast members were revealed for the anime:

Ryōta Suzuki (Isami Ao in Brave Bang Bravern!) as Sakura, the president of a video game studio that is facing financial hardships

Sayaka Senbongi (Marcille in Delicious in Dungeon) as Futaba, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs

Rikuya Yasuda (Mullin in As Miss Beelzebub Likes it) as Nanamori, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs

Yūki Shin (Iharu Furuhashi in Kaiju No. 8) as Ogura, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs