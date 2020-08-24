NIJI, LEAN ON ME: Long-Running Manga Series Announces Bonus Chapter Following Its Conclusion

While the high school romance series Niji, Lean on Me recently ended, a brand new bonus chapter was announced to continue the series for at least a little longer. Hit the jump to learn more!

In 2017, Kotomi Aoki launched the romance series, Niji, Lean on Me, in the pages of Shogakukan's Cheese! magazine. As of now, the series has published seven compiled volumes but has also ended in the most recent issue of Cheese!

The manga tells a story of a love triangle between three high school students who are apart of the student body government. Upon release, the series was highly enjoyed and continues the story style tat has made Aoki a well-known name in the genre. However, at the end of the series, fans were made privy to a treat that a bonus chapter will be coming!

This upcoming epilogue chapter will feature the three main characters some years after the conclusion of the original manga. While no further information was given, fans can expect the chapter to release sometime next month.

The story follows three members of the judo club. Niji Yamashiro is the female vice-president, Gaku is the president, and his friend Hiyori is a member. One day Hiyori asks Gaku, "Do you like Niji?," and Gaku promptly says he doesn't. Hiyori then responds, "OK then, is it OK if I confess to her?" Hiyori tells Gaku, "I'm going to confess to her. If you like her, you should come." Hiyori then approaches Niji after practice, and Gaku secretly spies on the exchange. On that spring night, one of these three will do something foolish that he will regret for the rest of his life. And he will never forgive himself for the rest of his life.



The bonus chapter of Niji, Lean on Me, will release on September 24th in the pages of Shogakukan's Cheese! magazine!