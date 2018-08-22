NOAH'S NOTES Manga Announces Its Series End In SHONEN JUMP
The manga series Noah's Notes recently published its final issue in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Hit the jump for all of the details.
"Professor Noah Minami Umberbach is not your average archeologist! For one, he's prone to whipping out his gun and blowing up stuff to make dramatic entrances. But that's just his eccentric nature and he's a man on a mission. A mission that may very well be the most important mission of all time. And he's dragging unlucky student Ms. Kotobuki along for the ride!" This is how Viz Media describes Haruto Ikezawa's adventure manga, Noah's Notes. Recently the series had published its final chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 38th issue, this year.
Even though the series began on March and has already completed, the series achieved great accomplishments. As being apart of Viz Media's "Jump Start" initiative, the first three chapters were translated to English. They also released their first compiled volume about four months after its release. Sad to hear the series has ended? Is this the perfect time to read the whole series completed? Share your thoughts in the comments!
