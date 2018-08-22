NOAH'S NOTES Manga Announces Its Series End In SHONEN JUMP

"Professor Noah Minami Umberbach is not your average archeologist! For one, he's prone to whipping out his gun and blowing up stuff to make dramatic entrances. But that's just his eccentric nature and he's a man on a mission. A mission that may very well be the most important mission of all time. And he's dragging unlucky student Ms. Kotobuki along for the ride!"

This is how Viz Media describes Haruto Ikezawa's adventure manga, Noah's Notes. Recently the series had published its final chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 38th issue, this year.