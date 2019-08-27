NYANKEES: Manga Announces Series Conclusion This Year
Kadokawa's Monthly Shonen Ace magazine have announced that its hit series, Nyankees, would be coming to an end. The series, created by Atsushi Okada, depicts the rough and tumble life of stray cats but shown through the veil of human delinquents. The series began in 2016 and has been running since the annoucement of its conclusion.
The series has had five compiled volumes and will be releasing its sixth and final volume on September 25th. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
