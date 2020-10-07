O MAIDENS IN YOUR SAVAGE SEASON: Hit Manga Announces New Live-Action Adaption

Hit coming of age manga series O Maidens in Your Savage Season is getting a brand new live-action adaption! Hit the jump to learn more about the exciting announcement!

Coming of age stories may be a classic storyline, but it always boils down to how that story is told, and how compelling that story is. Creators Mari Okada and Nao Emoto understand that lesson cleary with the series O Maidens in Your Savage Season. The series released in 2016 in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and has released a total of eight volumes for the series.

The story revolves around a group of young girls who go to school together and the various trials and tribulations the characters face while growing up. The subject matter may not always be pretty, but neither is growing up. The series' success is felt even after the series end with two spin-off chapters that are set to release this August and September.

The manga has also had an anime released; based on the comic that released last year, and Okada is credited as overseeing the scripts of the show. As of now, the series is streaming on HIDIVE and also features an English dub of the series!

In a recent announcement from Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, it was revealed that the series would be getting a live-action adaption! While not much more has been revealed, it is safe to assume news will come funneling in as the year goes on. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





The girls in a high school literature club do a little icebreaker to get to know each other: answering the question, "What's one thing you want to do before you die?" One of the girls blurts out, "Sex." Little do they know, the whirlwind unleashed by that word pushes each of these girls, with different backgrounds and personalities, onto their own clumsy, funny, painful, and emotional paths toward adulthood.



The live-action adaption of O Maidens in Your Savage Season is coming soon!