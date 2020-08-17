ONE PIECE: Multiple Manga In The Franchise Going On Hiatus Due To COVID-19

While the world continues its journey back to normalcy, some manga in the One Piece franchise will be going on a hiatus due to COVID-19. Hit the jump to learn more about when the books may return!

Since earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple books and series to go on hiatus for many months. One of the biggest companies hit was Shueisha and its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

One of the biggest series that is seen in the magazine is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece franchise. Since its debut just over 20 years ago, the One Piece franchise has spawned anime, video games, collectibles, and multiple manga series!

Sadly, while the world tries to continue in a new normal, there will always be the cloud of the pandemic hanging over the world. Due to this, at least three series in the One Piece manga lineup have been put on a hiatus. The series include One Piece volume 97, One Piece by Eiichiro Oda Tiger Color Walk 9 art book, and One Piece Magazine Vol. 10.

While the wait will not be long, it does speak to how the world is nowadays and how nothing is guaranteed for a while. We would love to hear your thoughts on the hiatus in the comments below!





The series focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who, inspired by his childhood idol and powerful pirate "Red Haired" Shanks, sets off on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the titular treasure and proclaim himself the King of the Pirates.



One Piece will be on hiatus from September 4th to September 16th!