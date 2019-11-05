ONE-PUNCH MAN's Illustrator Created An Awesome CAPTAIN AMERICA Sketch

Ever wanted to see what Captain America and the Winter Soldier would look like when designed by One-Punch Man's illustrator, Yusuke Murata? Well, now you can.

When it comes down to popularity, One-Punch Man is one of the most popular manga today. In part, that popularity is due to the illustrator who goes by the name, Yusuke Murata.

Just recently, Murata took it upon himself to create a sketch of both Captain America and the Winter Soldier. Fans quickly took notice because as we all know; his drawing style is well received among fans and critics alike.

From what we have seen of the sketch, it looks good, and we wouldn’t mind seeing a manga based on these characters in the future, though that’s unlikely at this point.

While we may never get to see how Murata could truly bring all Marvel heroes to life, at least we now have an idea of what he would have done in an alternate universe.

It should be interesting to see what happens in the future after One-Punch Man season 2 comes to an end where Yusuke Murata is concerned. We’re definitely going to follow up more on his work from henceforth.