OTOKO-ZAKA: Long-Running Manga Has Officially Entered Its Final Arc

After three decades and a very long hiatus, fighting manga series Otoko-Zaka has entered its final arc. With such a long history under its belt, hit the jump for more details on the important news!

Way back in 1984, manga creator Masami Kurumada launched the now long-running manga series Otoko-Zaka in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Since its release, there have been multiple volumes of the series released and has even been quoted by the creator to be the reason why he decided to draw manga.

While the book has been around for over three decades, there has never been an anime adaption of the series; this could have been due to a very long hiatus the series had from 1985 to 2014. However, following the conclusion of the hiatus, the series had a great revival on the Shu Play News website.

Following its eight chapter revival, the manga was later moved to the Shonen Jump+ website, where the book has released arc after arc. Recently, the book's most recent arc had officially concluded and even had a bit of news in regards to the series conclusion. At the end of the chapter, it was announced that the book's final arc, the "Shōwa Sekigahara-hen" arc, will be the final one.

With no official end date, the best fans can do is prepare for the conclusion. We would love to hear your thoughts on the recent news in the comments below!





The manga's story is set in the town of Kujūkuri in Chiba. Jingi Kikukawa is the unrivaled alpha male of the Tōun Middle School student body, and he has never lost a fight in 13 years. However, he goes down in defeat against Shō Takeshima, the ringleader in Western Japan who has his sights on the entire country. Jingi undergoes dangerous training in the art of fighting with Kenka-Oni, a demon who lives in Oniyama.



Otoko-Zaka is being published now on the Shonen Jump+ app!