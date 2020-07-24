PAPA TO OYAJI NO UCHI GOHAN: Unique And Fun Manga Series Reaches Climax

The Mr. Mom slice of life manga series Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan has announced that it has reached its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn about what comes next for the manga!

In 2014, mangaka Yū Toyota launched the manga series Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan, in the pages of Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine. So far, the series has released twelve compiled volumes of the manga.

The hilarious series tells the story of two dads who decide to work together to take care of each other's children. While doing their best, some things will always be easier said than done. One of the many standouts of the manga has been its use of colors, which can be seen in the covers of the compiled volumes, and how they capture the vibrancy of each character.

Recently, an announcement came from Monthly Comic @Bunch that the magazine has officially published the final chapter of Toyota's manga. While there is no official confirmation of what is coming next, there is still one more compiled volume to be released, that is coming this fall.

With the series officially concluded, what could be next for Toyota?





The manga's story centers on chiropractor Sengoku, who is suddenly entrusted by his ex-girlfriend with their child. He asks help from his friend Harumi, a manga editor who is also a single father of a son. The story follows their daily struggles as they begin living together with their children.



Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan will release its 13th and final compiled volume on October 9th!