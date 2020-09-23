Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS Manga Ending In Next Three Chapters

After rumors surfaced last week, Paru Itagaki's has confirmed that her best-selling Beastars manga will be ending at the height of its popularity with only three more chapters left.

It was previously revealed back in August that the Beastars manga series was heading towards its climax but manga fans likely didn't think the series would be concluding in October. That will be when the final chapter is released if it maintains its current release schedule as Paru Itagaki has confirmed that only three chapters are left. Typically, when a manga series announces that its nearing its climax there's usually many months (sometimes years) left in the series.

The @MangaMogura Twitter account actually had the news a few days prior to Itagaki herself confirming the news.

Confirmation, Beastars will really end in 3 chapters. If no break, the series will end, with chapter 196th, October, 8 in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Champion issue 45/2020. 22 volumes in total. — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) September 19, 2020

The confirmation of the manga's approaching end also comes just as a second season of the Beastars TV anime is set to premiere in Japan this January.

Itagaki, a notoriously shy mangaka (she does interviews in a rooster mask), is the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki, who is popular for creating the Baki manga series. Paru followed in her famous father's footsteps with Beastars in September 2016. She hid the fact that she was Keisuke's daughter for over two years.

The series currently publishes new chapters in Akita Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion and has released 193 chapter to date. Volume 21 of the series is set for release in Japan on October 8. With just three chapters left to go, the series' 22nd volume will be its last.

VIZ Media holds the English language license for the series and has released 8 volumes to date with the 9th volume scheduled for a November 17 release. Studio Orange's 12 episode TV anime adaptation covered (approximately) the first 6 volumes.

In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For the adolescences of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust, and uneasiness.



The main character is Regoshi the wolf, a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals, and he's been quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.