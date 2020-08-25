PICKUP: Short Running Manga Series Is Entering Its Climax Next Month

Ushijima the Loan shark creator Shohei Manabe, and Hirokazu Fukuda, announce they are entering the climax for their comic, Pickup . Hit the jump to learn more about upcoming conclusion!

Manga creator Shohei Manabe is probably best known for the manga series Ushijima the Loan Shark, which began publishing 2004, which ran until last year and even spawned a live-action series and film adaption, while the book earned multiple awards. As a whole, the series has published 46 compiled volumes!

Following the conclusion of the series, Manabe teamed up with Hirokazu Fukuda to create their next series, Pickup.

Since its release, the series has been a significant hit and, while it has only begun, has already almost completed its full story! According to Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine, the mang will be entering its climax sometime next month!

While not too much has been given in regards to the conclusion, there will no doubt be a great ending in store for readers. We would love to hear your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments below!





The manga centers on Harumi Minami, a 23-year-old new hire at a women's fashion magazine, who remains an unpopular virgin in both his work and private life. However, the magazine's handsome editor Fujihara notices him one day, and elects to teach him how to pick up women.



Pickup enters climax next month and will publish its first and second compiled volumes on October 6th!