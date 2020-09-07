POCKET COMICS: Comics App Featuring Dozens Of Manhwa Has Released A New English Version

Comico's Pocket Comics app has officially launched an English version! Hit the jump to find out some of the dozens of manhwa titles that will be included in the app!

For some time, countries like Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam have had a free app called Comico. The app allows readers to read a list of both Japanese manga and manhwa that range from brand new series to classic series.

The app was created by the company NHN PlayArt, and has included multiple series that have even had anime created that is based on the books! In a fantastic reveal, it was revealed that Comico has decided to bring the service to more countries around the world!

As of Tuesday, the United States, Canada, and Singapore have access to a brand new app called Pocket Comics. The app, released through Comico, contains 41 titles that include series such as ReLIFE, Nanbaka, and How to keep a mummy!

Much like the app that came before it in other countries, the service will be a free download. The company has also revealed plans to release the app in Spanish; sometime in the future! With a new spot to absorb all of the epic manga and manhwa content, fans will never run out of things to read! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





Pocket Comics is available to download on iOS and Android for free, right now!