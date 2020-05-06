RAINBOW PARAKEET: Remake Of The Original Manga Set To Conclude This Summer

Remade from the original Rainbow Parakeet manga, The Troupe of Twenty Two Faces vs. Rainbow Parakeet is set to conclude this summer! Hit the jump for more information!

In 1981, Osamu Tezuka released the manga series Rainbow Parakeet in the pages of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine. The series follows a conman by the name of Rainbow Parakeet and his exploits as a thief. Throughout the series, he's consistently hunted by a detective named Mariko Senri, a detective who also loves the thief. As Rainbow Parakeet continues his exploits, he is joined by new characters of all shapes and sizes. The series ran for three years and has been so successful, that a stage play was also released.

Recently, a new Rainbow Parakeet series was released titled, The Troupe of Twenty Two Faces vs. Rainbow Parakeet. The new series was released in Weekly Shonen Champion in September of last year and was written by Chika Nakatani. The series acts as a remake of the original series, where Rainbow Parakeet takes on the Troupe of Twenty Two Faces, a group of people that steal fine art. The series, as of now, has released two compiled volumes.

In recent news, it was revealed that the remake would be reaching its conclusion this summer. The series has been running for almost a year before concluding. Sadly, there appear to be no plans of a continuation for the series after the conclusion.





With not much hope for more Rainbow Parakeet manga books in the future, it is hard to say, right now, if more will come. Hopefully, this is not the end and just the beginning of the Rainbow Parakeet manga. We would love to hear your thoughts on the series in the comments! The Troupe of Twenty Two Faces vs. Rainbow Parakeet ending on July 6th!