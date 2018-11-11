Rei Hiroe, BLACK LAGOON Author, Is Developing A New Manga

The Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine has announced that Black Lagoon author Rei Hiroe is coming up with a new manga series launching spring 2019. The manga has a temporary title of 341 Combat Team, will be part of the anniversary celebration of the magazine and has shared a piece of concept art.



The series is described as a youth war drama and is set on a chaotic frontline of a certain country while at war. The protagonist is the leader of a combat team that is dominating battles across the planes. This story will delve deep in the emotions of these young people who live in the battlefield.



The Black Lagoon manga Rei Hiroe is known for has been publishing since April 19, 2002 in the Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine and has 10 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the English license. An anime series was inspired by this manga and ran from April 8, 2006 to June 24, 2006 with 12 episodes.