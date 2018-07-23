Rosa Salazar Takes The Fight To Her Enemies In This New Trailer For ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

As promised, a brand new trailer for the James Cameron-produced Alita: Battle Angel is now online, and it contains plenty of exciting new footage from Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film. Take a look...

A new trailer for director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron's upcoming adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's acclaimed Manga series Battle Angel Alita is now online, and it contains plenty of action-packed new footage of Rosa Salazar's titular cyborg demonstrating her formidable fighting skills against some robotic foes.



Alita: Battle Angel opens December 21, 2018 and also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Eiza Gonzalez, Jackie Earle Haley, and Christoph Waltz.



Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think.





