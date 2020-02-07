ROZI IN THE LABYRINTH: Seven Seas Entertainment Is Bringing Another Hit Manga To The West

Rozi in the Labyrinth is the latest adventure manga to be required by Seven Seas Entertainment. Hit the jump to find out when the first volume will be available for the exciting story!

Labyrinths in literature are as old as printed word itself; since Theseus battled the mighty minotaur in the labyrinth of Minos. The premise in writing leads to stories of growth, where the person venturing into the maze will not be the same once they emerge.

Many stories adapt this premise in many different ways, in many various forms of media. From video games, cartoons to live-action, it is almost expected to get lost in a maze at some point. Than even includes Totsuki Shiya's manga Rozi in the Labyrinth.

The story centers around a young girl who finds herself in a maze of alleyways, with twists and turns and danger around every corner. However, she does not travel alone as two monster men protect her from whatever perils come her way.

Praised for its art and storytelling, the manga is something that should be experienced by everyone around the world. Thanks to Seven Seas that can now be a reality!

After acquiring the license for the series, it has now been announced that the manga will be coming to North America next year! Make sure to mark your calendars and share your thoughts, on the news, in the usual spot!





In a labyrinthine world made of endless alleys, transformed humans fill the quaint stone streets and magical shops. Rozi is a young girl in this surreal and beautiful place, guided by kind supernatural men who strive to protect her from the dangers that lurk in her dazzling surroundings. An adventure full of wonder and intrigue is about to begin!



Rozi in the Labyrinth will release its first volume in print and on digital, January 2021, for $12.99 USA / $16.99 CAN.