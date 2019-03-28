SAIYUKI RELOAD BLAST: Manga Is Set To Return After Over A Year Long Hiatus
Kazuya Minekura's Saiyuki series has been on hiatus for over a year and a half! Many fans of the series were wondering when the continuation of the current series Saiyuki Reload Blast, would ever continue again. Well the fans finally have an answer. According to Zero-Sum magazine the magazine will be continuing the new series at the end of the summer and will feature a brand new, free pencil board by Minekura, himself!
While not much else has been revealed yet, it is definitely exciting to see that the series will be returning and picking up right where it left off. Excited for te return on Saiyuki Reload Blast? The series returns to Zero-Sum magazine this July! Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
