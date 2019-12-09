SAKI AIKAWA'S TSUKIKAGE MORATORIUM Manga To End This November

Saki Aikawa's Tsukikage Moratorium is a manga you should be reading if you haven't done so already. Do so before it comes to an end before the end of the year. Or, binge read after, it shouldn't matter.

Another manga is ending soon, and this time it's no other but Saki Aikawa's Tsukikage Moratorium. We know, many of you have never heard of it, so let's try and break down what it's all about as simple and short as possible.



OK, so this is a manga about a young man who managed to be the reincarnation of Princess Kaguya, strangely enough. Now, the young man in question is called Saku Tsukimya, a high school student who has a beauty similar to that of a girl.



On his 17th birthday, he had a dream, and in this dream, a voice told him the truth, and that his body will begin to go through a transformation. This is a romantic comedy manga, and it began back in 2017 and stands to end its run come November of this year.



It sounds like a manga that could make for a good read if you're the type of person to read romantic comedies.

