SAKURA WARS: The Newest Manga Based On The Video Game Series Is Ending This Summer

The manga adaption of the newest Sakura Wars game has announced that the conclusion is on its way. Hit the jump to check out the brand new reveal and when the final chapter will be releasing!

The original Sakura Wars game released back in the late 90s and introduced players to a steampunk reality of 1920s Japan. In the game, players can pilot a unique armor to defeat demons. The game's success later spawned a highly successful franchise.

From 1996 to 2019, the series has continued to release multiple sequels to the game, all of which building from the last and becoming even more successful. Along with the games, the franchise has also spawned an anime series and a few manga series.

The most recent releases for the franchise include the newest Sakura Wars game that released for the Playstation 4. Upon release, the title was met with open arms and considered one of the best installments that the franchise has to offer.

Following up, the game is a brand new manga series that has been written by Koyori Noguchi. The manga was published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump and was published this past fall. In a recent reveal, from Weekly Young Jump, it was announced that the manga would be ending at the end of the month.

With the series getting close to its conclusion, now is the best time to check the series out or maybe catch up on missing chapters! Make sure to share your thoughts on the ending, in the comments!

The stage is set in a steampunk version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. Only a short while ago, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital's global defense force stationed at the Imperial Theater. Now home to the Flower Division, an inept rookie squad who also strives to impart hope on the citizenry with their theatrical talents, the theater has fallen on hard times and risks closure.



It's up to Seijuro Kamiyama as the captain of the new Tokyo revue to lead his squad and restore the Imperial Combat Revue and the theater back to their former glory! With the help of the revue's five colorful performers, he must rise to the challenge of competing in the Combat Revue World Games, protecting the inhabitants of Tokyo and getting the theater back on track.

Sakura Wars ends on June 25th in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump.