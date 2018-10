SATSUJIN MUZAI Manga Series Has Been Officially Revealed

Thanks to, we know that Jun Kumagai and Hiroshi Ueda's new attorney manga series,or, has officially launched. Jun Kumagai writes the story and Hiroshi Ueda draws the illustrations. Themagazine bypublished the first chapter of the new manga.The manga is about an undefeated female lawyer who passed the exams at the age of twenty, becoming the second youngest lawyer in history. This series will explore her mysterious past and her true purpose for doing what she does. There will be mysteries revolving the accused and the innocent, are they are who they truly say they are?Jun Kumagai has worked on titles likeandand. Hiroshi Ueda has drawn projects likeand. The manga can be found in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine.