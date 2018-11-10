SATSUJIN MUZAI Manga Series Has Been Officially Revealed
Thanks to Natalie Comic, we know that Jun Kumagai and Hiroshi Ueda's new attorney manga series, Satsujin Muzai or Murder Innocence, has officially launched. Jun Kumagai writes the story and Hiroshi Ueda draws the illustrations. The Young Jump magazine by Shueisha published the first chapter of the new manga.
The manga is about an undefeated female lawyer who passed the exams at the age of twenty, becoming the second youngest lawyer in history. This series will explore her mysterious past and her true purpose for doing what she does. There will be mysteries revolving the accused and the innocent, are they are who they truly say they are?
Jun Kumagai has worked on titles like Persona 3 and 4, Hamatora and Kakumeiki Valvrave. Hiroshi Ueda has drawn projects like Full Metal Panic! Sigma, Tiger & Bunny: The Comic and Story of Beijing Opera. The manga can be found in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine.
