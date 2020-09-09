SAZAN & COMET GIRL: The Omnibus To The Hit Manga Is Available Digitally Thanks To Seven Seas Entertainment

The hit sci-fi and adventure manga Sazan & Comet Girl is now available for download in the west! Hit the jump for more information and when it will be available physically!

In the world of science-fiction, it can be hard to remember that the earliest stories were told exclusively in space. Around the globe, each country has its classic tale of space adventure; America had Buck Rogers, France, Valerian and Laureline. However, for Japan, they are still telling classic space stories even for the modern age.

Published in 2018, Sazan & Comet Girl is a story created by Yuriko Akase and tells the story of a young man entirely captivated by a free-spirited space girl and the lengths he will go to see her again. While the series was a hit in Japan, it has been a bit harder to read in the west.

However, all of that has changed thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment and the confirmation of a full-color omnibus that has officially released! Now fans will be able to experience the 500-page epic anywhere and everywhere! A physical copy won't be releasing for a few days, but with so much downtime in the world lately, now is the best time to take imaginations to the stars!

Will you be picking up a copy to read? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Sazan, a young man from Earth, works construction on other planets and has seen his share of galactic oddities. But when he meets Mina, a vivacious redhead who zooms into his life on a space scooter, he knows he’s run into someone special. Almost as suddenly as she arrived, Mina races out of Sazan’s life, yet Sazan is determined to find her again…no matter how far he must chase her across the galaxy.



Sazan & Comet Girl is available to download now for $24.99 and will be launching physically next week!