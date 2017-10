SCUM's WISH Spinoff Manga Launching Next Month In Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan Magazine

Hanabi and Mugi are bathed in envious gazers from all around as a beautiful couple with excellent moral conduct. But these two apparently perfect people in an apparently perfect relationship share a secret they can't tell anyone.

The below teaser in Square Enix's seinen manga magazine (yes, the video game developer also publishes manga in Japan) has revealed that there will be a spin-off of Mengo Yoshinari's Scum's Wish that will debut next month titled Kuzu no Honkai décor (Scum's Wish decor). The spinoff will focus on Hanabi.The original manga ran for 8 volumes, beginning in September 2012 and concluding in March 2017. A Winter 2017 anime adaptation from Studio Lerche (Danganronpa: The Animation, Classroom of the Elite) covered more or less all 8 volumes in 12 episodes. The series was simulcast on Amazon's Anime Strike.Yen Press published the manga in North America.