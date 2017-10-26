SCUM's WISH Spinoff Manga Launching Next Month In Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan Magazine
The below teaser in Square Enix's seinen manga magazine (yes, the video game developer also publishes manga in Japan) has revealed that there will be a spin-off of Mengo Yoshinari's Scum's Wish that will debut next month titled Kuzu no Honkai décor (Scum's Wish decor). The spinoff will focus on Hanabi.
Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan manga magazine has revealed that it will launch a spinoff series of Mengo Yoshinari's Scum's Wish.
The original manga ran for 8 volumes, beginning in September 2012 and concluding in March 2017. A Winter 2017 anime adaptation from Studio Lerche (Danganronpa: The Animation, Classroom of the Elite) covered more or less all 8 volumes in 12 episodes. The series was simulcast on Amazon's Anime Strike.
Yen Press published the manga in North America.
Hanabi and Mugi are bathed in envious gazers from all around as a beautiful couple with excellent moral conduct. But these two apparently perfect people in an apparently perfect relationship share a secret they can't tell anyone.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]