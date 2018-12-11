SEIJI TANAKA: Manga Series Publishes Its Final Chapter

With the outrageously long title to help lure readers in; Seijii Tanaka has published its final chapter within it's magazine. Hit the jump for all the details on its conclusion.

Sogo Jikan Jigyo Gaisha Daihyo Torishimariyaku

Shacho

Senzoku Hisho Tanaka Seiji ( Seiji Tanaka: Secretary to the Managing President, General Time Industries ), a mouthful to say, in the least. The story followed Nagato Tokioka; a slacker who has no dreams and no aspirations. But all of this changes when a man named Seiji Tanaka, a time traveling battle secretary, finds him and says that assassins from the future have been sent to kill him.

The story began as part of the Jump Start initiative but it quickly grew from there. Now having compiled volumes under its belt. While the series did not last very long, it has definitely left its mark. Will you be finding yourself diving into the story? Perhaps, sad to see it end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Shonen Jump is no stranger to publishing stories that can be amazing, unique, iconic, or even all of the above. One of its more unique stories began publishing back in 2015. Keiji Amatsuka's