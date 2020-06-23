SEMAI SEKAI NO IDENTITIY: Creator Announces Mystery Manga Series Conclusion

Rensuke Oshikiri has revealed hit mystery manga series Semai Sekai no Identity has concluded. Hit the jump to learn when to read the final volume of the successful series!

The world of manga can be a stressful job. The career path has been known to have its creators work long hours and sometimes even jeopardize their health. But what happens when things become more complicated than just working hard?

Rensuke Oshikiri's Semai Sekai no Identity was published in the pages of Kodansha's Morning two magazine, in 2016. The creator, best known for the hit manga Hi-Score Girl, tried something a bit different with this particular manga.

Set after the death of her manga creator brother; the man's little sister decides to work her way up the ladder in the industry, to find out if foul play was involved in her brother's death. What the young lady discovers, however, end up tangling her in a web that is much bigger than she anticipated.

The series was a hit after release, publishing a total of four compiled volumes, so far. Oshikiri was even able to spearhead an anime adaption of the series that released in April that can be streamed on Crunchyroll!

In a recent issue of Morning two, however, the announcement came that the most recent chapter of the manga would be it's last. The manga also announced that the fifth and final volume would release this fall. Yet as this series ends, more doors will open for projects that Oshikiri can work on! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!

The fifth volume of Semai Sekai no Identity is set to publish on September 23rd!