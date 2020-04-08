SENGOKU BASARA: A New Manga Based On The Video Game Series Is On Its Way

A brand new manga series is about to be added to the world of Sengoku Basara . Hit the jump to check out the upcoming series based on the hit video game franchise!

Beginning in 2005, CAPCOM's Sengoku Basara game franchise has done a fantastic job of creating a video game world of dynamic combat, vivid colors, and unique characters. Most recently, the franchise celebrated the release of its fourth game on the Playstation 4, in Japan.

Since its initial release, the franchise has spun off into various other forms of media. These include stage plays, live-action series, compilation films, and multiple anime series. Creating its place in the action genre, the franchise will now be entering new territory and one that is long overdue.

Following a recent announcement from CAPCOM, the franchise will be getting a new manga from creative team Rando Ayamine and Yukai Asada. Set to release in the pages of Hero Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine later this year.

While not much more has been revealed, it has been confirmed that the manga will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of the series. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





In the Sengoku Period of feudal Japan, many generals fought in an endless struggle for national power and unification. ... Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura, two young warlords from different regions who become heated rivals, begin to form an unlikely alliance with the rest of the generals to take down the "demon king".



The new Sengoku Basara manga will release this winter!