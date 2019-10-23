Seven Seas Acquires THE LEGEND OF DORORO AND HYAKKIMARU And 2 Other Manga Licenses

The American publishing company, Seven Seas Entertainment, has announced its license acquisition of three manga series. A fan favorite in The Legend of Dororo and two new titles. Here is more.

The Seven Seas Entertainment Twitter account is really active and is always sharing news with its followers. The most recent news headline is an announcement of manga license acquisition. The company has acquired The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru, Makeup Is Not (Just) Magic: A Manga Guide To Cosmetics And Skin Care and Love Me For What I Am.



The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru will hit home to many fans of the popular Dororo anime series as it takes place in the same universe with new characters and stories. This manga series will launch both digital and print on June 9. Here is the official description:

During Japan's tumultuous Sengoku period, one man sells his son to a pack of devils in exchange for the power to rule. Forty-eight devils take forty-eight pieces of young Hyakkimaru, and the boy is left for dead. But through the assistance of a sage and a series of inventive prosthetics, Hyakkimaru survives. Together with the young thief Dororo, the now-grown Hyakkimaru embarks upon a quest to slay all the demons and retrieve the stolen pieces of his body. Recently adapted into a stunning 2019 anime, this classic story from Osamu Tezuka–the father of modern manga–is now reimagined in this gorgeous new adaptation by Satoshi Shiki, the artist of the manga Attack on Titan: Before the Fall.

will be out on May 26, 2020 since it just launched this March in Japan. The book is written in a tutorial way, teaching its readers how to use several fashion products. Here is the official description:

A young woman feels intimidated by the world of makeup, but she's in luck–a glam friend is willing to walk her through it. Join these two women as they explore the fundamentals of makeup, which will help you develop your own signature style! The perfect how-to book for fans of makeup tutorials online.

Finally, the

manga series will be out on digital and print on June 9. The manga series launched in Japan on 2018 and has 2 volumes out right now. The story serves as a sequel to Kimi Dake no Ponytail which launched back in 2016 and talk about the same themes. Let us know if any of these three mangas are in your pull list!













Makeup Is Not (Just) Magic: A Manga Guide To Cosmetics And Skin CareLove Me For What I Am