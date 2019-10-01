Seven Seas Entertainment Licenses ARIFURETA: ZERO and ARIFURETA: I LOVE ISEKAI Mangas

Light novel and manga licensor, Seven Seas Entertainment, has announced its latest licenses: Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai. The company acquired both print and digital versions of the manga spin-offs. World's Strongest is written by Ryo Shirakome and Ataru Kamichi while I Love Isekai is written by Ryo Shirakome and Misaki Mori.



World's Strongest will be published in North America in single volume editions, launching its first volume on September 10, 2019 with a price tag of $12.99. I Love Isekai will be published in single volume editions as well with the first volume hitting stores on December 10, 2019 with a price tag of $12.99.



World's Strongest revolves around Oscar, a simple working man who tries his best to earn money while supporting an orphanage. A fellow by the name of MIledi Reisen enters his life and wants his help in a quest defeating gods. Oscar refuses but is forced into it once that quest goes and finds him. I Love Isekai is a slice of life comedy series. The story revolves around Hajime and beautiful women, making up "epic fantasy adventures" in the 4-panel manga.







Seventeen-year-old Hajime Nagumo is your average, everyday otaku. However, his simple life of pulling all-nighters and sleeping in school is suddenly turned upside down when he, along with the rest of his class, is summoned to a fantasy world! They're treated like heroes and tasked with the duty of saving the human race from utter extinction. But what should have been any otaku's wet dream quickly turns into Hajime's nightmare. While the rest of his class are blessed with godlike powers, Hajime's job, Synergist, only has a single transmutation skill. Ridiculed and bullied by his classmates for being weak, he soon finds himself in despair. Will he be able to survive in this dangerous world of monsters and demons with only a glorified blacksmith's level of strength?