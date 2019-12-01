Seven Seas Licenses EVANGELION, WIZE BEASTS, NICOLA TRAVELING AND BRAVE-TUBER

Anime and manga licensor Seven Seas Entertainment has acquired the license of various novels and manga series. Here are the details on the new acquisitions by the company.

Anime, novel and manga licensor Seven Seas Entertainment has announced its latest license acquisitions. The company has acquired the following titles: Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA light novel series, The Wize Wize Beasts of the Wizarding Wizdoms, Nicola Traveling Around the Demon's World and The Brave-Tuber. The last three are manga series.



The previous license acquisitions were Arifureta: Zero, Arifureta: I Love Isekai and Reincarnated as a Sword. World's Strongest will be published in North America in single volume editions, launching its first volume on September 10, 2019 with a price tag of $12.99. I Love Isekai will be published in single volume editions as well with the first volume hitting stores on December 10, 2019 with a price tag of $12.99.

World's Strongest revolves around Oscar, a simple working man who tries his best to earn money while supporting an orphanage. A fellow by the name of MIledi Reisen enters his life and wants his help in a quest defeating gods. Oscar refuses but is forced into it once that quest goes and finds him. I Love Isekai is a slice of life comedy series. The story revolves around Hajime and beautiful women, making up "epic fantasy adventures" in the 4-panel manga.

The Evangelion novel series will release its first volume in both print and digital on October 29. The Wize Beasts releases its manga in print and digital format on October 1st. Nicola releases its first volume in print and digital on October 22. Brave-Tuber launches its first volume on September 10.



