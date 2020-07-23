SHAMAN KING: English Version Of The Manga Is Coming To The West Thanks To Kodansha And ComiXology

Hiroyuki Takei's long-running manga series Shaman King is coming to western digital platforms this month! Hit the jump to learn when the series will officially be releasing in the west!

Hiroyuki Takei's iconic manga series, Shaman King, began releasing chapters in 1998 within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. From that first series, the franchise exploded with multiple spin-offs and even an anime that got its own English dub!

Since the conclusion of the original series, the most recent spin-ff of the series was released in 2018 by Jet Kusamura titled, Shaman King: Red Crimson, while that series ended this past January, the franchise continued to thrive with the announcement of a brand new anime that will, once again, adapt all 35 volumes of the original series.

In a recent reveal from publishing companies Comixology originals and Kodansha USA Publishing, the classic manga will be making its way to the west with a brand new English translation! As of now, the series will be released on multiple reading apps and feature the entire series!

With the new series coming to the west, now is the best time to read up on the story before the new anime hits airwaves! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!



Shaman King will release on the Kindle Store, ComiXology, Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and ComiXology Unlimited on July 28th!